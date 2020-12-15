384 Ways to Help
Emily Dickinson lived much of her life isolated in a single room, and I’ve found her poetry coming to me a lot this year. Though her isolation was voluntary, I doubt it was easy. Her room overlooked a cemetery, and many of her poems are focused on death.
As the winter of 2020 approached, I might have expected one of those poems to keep floating to mind, but instead it was her writing on hope: “’Hope’ is the thing with feathers,” it begins, “/ That perches in the soul / And sings the song without the words / And never stops — at all -”
Maybe it was the unspoken question she posed at the end from her solitary room: “I’ve heard it in the chillest land / And on the strangest Sea / Yet — never — in Extremity / It asked a crumb — of me.”
So what does hope feed on?
This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling. Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.
It would be easy for all the people who drew the long demographic straws in this crisis to hole up at home feeling a mix of gratitude and guilt, and wait for it to be over — but that’s not what’s happening. The proliferation of community fridges, COVID relief funds, impromptu person-to-person Venmo gifts, viral debt relief campaigns, and mutual aid initiatives has been swift and uplifting. In March, a 19-year-old girl in Chicago sent a group text to her friends suggesting they buy supplies for people in their neighborhood who had lost their jobs. She posted two Google forms — one for people who needed help and another for people with help to give — and by two days later they’d raised $7,000. “We’re really excited,” she said.
Me too.
After my post in July, I asked a team of advisors to help me accelerate my 2020 giving through immediate support to people suffering the economic effects of the crisis. They took a data-driven approach to identifying organizations with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital.
The result over the last four months has been $4,158,500,000 in gifts to 384 organizations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C. Some are filling basic needs: food banks, emergency relief funds, and support services for those most vulnerable. Others are addressing long-term systemic inequities that have been deepened by the crisis: debt relief, employment training, credit and financial services for under-resourced communities, education for historically marginalized and underserved people, civil rights advocacy groups, and legal defense funds that take on institutional discrimination.
To select these 384, the team sought suggestions and perspective from hundreds of field experts, funders, and non-profit leaders and volunteers with decades of experience. We leveraged this collective knowledge base in a collaboration that included hundreds of emails and phone interviews, and thousands of pages of data analysis on community needs, program outcomes, and each non-profit’s capacity to absorb and make effective use of funding. We looked at 6,490 organizations, and undertook deeper research into 822. We put 438 of these on hold for now due to insufficient evidence of impact, unproven management teams, or to allow for further inquiry about specific issues such as treatment of community members or employees. We won’t always learn about a concern inside an organization, but when we do, we’ll take extra time to evaluate. We’ll never eliminate every risk through our analysis, but we’ll eliminate many. Then we can select organizations to assist — and get out of their way.
We do this research and deeper diligence not only to identify organizations with high potential for impact, but also to pave the way for unsolicited and unexpected gifts given with full trust and no strings attached. Because our research is data-driven and rigorous, our giving process can be human and soft. Not only are non-profits chronically underfunded, they are also chronically diverted from their work by fundraising, and by burdensome reporting requirements that donors often place on them. These 384 carefully selected teams have dedicated their lives to helping others, working and volunteering and serving real people face-to-face at bedsides and tables, in prisons and courtrooms and classrooms, on streets and hospital wards and hotlines and frontlines of all types and sizes, day after day after day. They help by delivering vital services, and also through the profound encouragement felt each time a person is seen, valued, and trusted by another human being. This kind of encouragement has a special power when it comes from a stranger, and it works its magic on everyone. We shared each of our gift decisions with program leaders for the first time over the phone, and welcomed them to spend the funding on whatever they believe best serves their efforts. They were told that the entire commitment would be paid upfront and left unrestricted in order to provide them with maximum flexibility. The responses from people who took the calls often included personal stories and tears. These were non-profit veterans from all backgrounds and backstories, talking to us from cars and cabins and COVID-packed houses all over the country — a retired army general, the president of a tribal college recalling her first teaching job on her reservation, a loan fund founder sitting in the makeshift workspace between her washer and dryer from which she had launched her initiative years ago. Their stories and tears invariably made me and my teammates cry.
This kind of chain reaction was captured perfectly by a longtime advocate for people with disabilities: “We work with people who have been marginalized for many reasons… Some of our greatest moments of success come through small gestures when a client’s hope is restored…. Feeling valued is an amazing sensation. I see the eyes of our clients light up when their efforts are appreciated…. Good begets good. I have always believed this, but I have been sorely tested over the past few years.”
Me too.
Our hopes are fed by others.
Though I’m far from completing my pledge, this year of giving began with exposure to leaders from historically marginalized groups fighting inequities, and ended with exposure to thousands of organizations working to alleviate suffering for those hardest hit by the pandemic. Witnessing the determination, creativity, and compassion of people in a crisis has been inspiring: cash cards for farmers in Puerto Rico; direct deposits for furloughed workers without access to employer-based benefits; rental assistance for immigrant families without access to government relief; young volunteers stepping in for vulnerable older ones to deliver millions of meals to newly isolated seniors; shelters and counseling centers forming partnerships to handle the surge in domestic violence; two former debt collections executives enabling donors to anonymously forgive $1,000 in crushing medical debt for struggling families with every gift of $10.
If you’re craving a way to use your time, voice, or money to help others at the end of this difficult year, I highly recommend a gift to one of the thousands of organizations doing remarkable work all across the country. Every one of them could benefit from more resources to share with the communities they’re serving. And the hope you feed with your gift is likely to feed your own.
ACE (Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs)
Borough of Manhattan Community College, City University of New York
CEI (Coastal Enterprises, Inc.)
Center for Disaster Philanthropy — COVID-19 Response Fund
Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo — COVID-19 Community Recovery
Community Foundation of Greater Memphis — Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund
Community Foundation of New Jersey — New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund
Community Investment Corporation
Community Reinvestment Fund, USA
Community Vision Capital & Consulting
Direct Relief — Fund for Health Equity
Easterseals affiliates
· Easterseals Central and Southeast Ohio
· Easterseals Central Illinois
· Easterseals Northeast Central Florida
· Easterseals of Greater Houston
· Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, San Antonio
· Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, West Virginia
· Easterseals serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford
· Easterseals serving Greater Cincinnati
· Easterseals Southeastern Pennsylvania
· Easterseals Southwest Florida
Elizabeth City State University
Family Independence Initiative — COVID-19 Response
Feeding America (National Office)
Feeding America member food banks
· America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend
· Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico
· Central California Food Bank
· Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma
· Feeding the Valley Food Bank
· Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina
· Food Bank of Central Louisiana
· Food Bank of Eastern Michigan
· Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas
· Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana
· Foodbank of Northeast Louisiana
· Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine
· Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
· Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee
· Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana
· Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee
· Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley
· Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
Food Research and Action Center
Goodwill Industries (National Office)
Goodwill affiliates
· Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley
· Goodwill Industries — Knoxville
· Goodwill Industries of Akron, Ohio
· Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois
· Goodwill Industries of Dallas
· Goodwill Industries of East Texas
· Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth
· Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids
· Goodwill Industries of Kansas
· Goodwill Industries of Kentucky
· Goodwill Industries of Michiana
· Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee
· Goodwill Industries of New Mexico
· Goodwill Industries of North Florida
· Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois
· Goodwill Industries of Northern New England
· Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina
· Goodwill Industries of San Antonio
· Goodwill Industries of San Diego County
· Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana
· Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin
· Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette
· Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest
· Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont
· Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers
· Goodwill Industries of the Valleys
· Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina
· Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia
· Goodwill of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio
· Goodwill of Middle Georgia & the CSRA
· Goodwill of Southeast Georgia
· Goodwill of the Finger Lakes
· Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies
· Goodwill Serving the People of Southern Los Angeles County
· Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries
· Southern Oregon Goodwill Industries
Grantmakers Concerned With Immigrants and Refugees — California Immigrant Resilience Fund
Greater Minnesota Housing Fund
Hawai’i Community Foundation — Hawai’i Resilience Fund
Hispanic Federation — Emergency Assistance Fund
Indian River State College Foundation
Institute of American Indian Arts
Latino Community Credit Union / Latino Community Development Center
Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
Lehman College, City University of New York
Meals on Wheels America (National Office)
Meals on Wheels member programs
· Meals on Wheels Central Texas
· Meals on Wheels Diablo Region
· Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois
· Meals on Wheels Greenville County
· Meals on Wheels Montgomery County
· Meals on Wheels North Central Texas
· Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque
· Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland
· Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas
· Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa
· Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana
· Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island
· Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky
· Meals on Wheels of Staten Island
· Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley
· Meals on Wheels of Wake County
· Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee
· Meals On Wheels Programs & Services of Rockland
· Meals on Wheels San Diego County
· Meals on Wheels San Francisco
· Meals on Wheels South Florida
· Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota
· Natrona County Meals on Wheels
Mission Asset Fund — Immigrant Families Fund
Mount Saint Mary’s University, Los Angeles
National Urban Indian Family Coalition
Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund
New Hampshire Charitable Foundation — Community Crisis Action Fund
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
Palo Alto College, Alamo Colleges District
Prestamos CDFI (a division of Chicanos Por La Causa)
Primary Care Development Corporation
RCAC (Rural Community Assistance Corporation)
Southern Bancorp Community Partners
Texas A&M International University
The San Diego Foundation — COVID-19 Community Response Fund
Turtle Mountain Community College
United Way chapters
· United Way California Capital Region
· United Way for Southeastern Michigan
· United Way of Broward County
· United Way of Central Indiana
· United Way of Central Maryland
· United Way of Central Massachusetts
· United Way of Central New Mexico
· United Way of El Paso County
· United Way of Genesee County
· United Way of Greater Cincinnati
· United Way of Greater Greensboro
· United Way of Greater Knoxville
· United Way of Greater Los Angeles
· United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County
· United Way of Greater Nashville
· United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey
· United Way of Greater Rochester
· United Way of Greater St. Louis
· United Way of Northeast Florida
· United Way of Northern New Jersey
· United Way of Palm Beach County
· United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County
· United Way of South Hampton Roads
· United Way of Southeast Louisiana
· United Way of Southern Cameron County
· United Way of Southern Nevada
· United Way of Southwest Louisiana
· United Way of the Columbia-Willamette
· United Way of the Greater Capital Region
· United Way of the Greater Triangle
· United Way of the National Capital Area
· United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona
· Valley of the Sun United Way
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
West Kentucky Community and Technical College
Winston-Salem State University
YMCA of the USA (National Office)
YMCA associations
· Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA
· The Heart of the Valley YMCA
· YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties
· YMCA of Florida’s First Coast
· YMCA of Greater Indianapolis
· YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles
· YMCA of Metropolitan Washington
· YMCA of the Inland Northwest
YWCA associations
· YWCA El Paso del Norte Region
· YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley
· YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee
· YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County
· YWCA of Metropolitan Detroit
· YWCA of the City of New York
· YWCA of the Greater Capital Region
· YWCA Syracuse & Onondaga County